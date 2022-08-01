Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in circulation, Western Mass News decided to check in with the testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to find out what they are seeing.

Western Mass News learned that their closing date has now been extended.

“Try to be safe, but you know what? It’s out there,” said Arlene Canbo of Ludlow.

“Going to Florida Wednesday, but I just want to make sure I’m ok before I take the flight,” Tony Curtis told us.

The COVID-19 testing site outside the Eastfield Mall in Springfield remains a go-to for many in western Massachusetts, this being the third summer of the pandemic.

“We have still been testing hundreds of people a day with the capability of testing thousands, and that’s where I want to place the emphasis on: getting tested,” AMR’s Jeffrey Suriano told us.

The American Medical Response team at the site will remain in place a little longer due to the continued need for testing.

“More good news is we have been extended to March of 2023, so we will be here,” Suriano said.

He told Western Mass News that their help goes beyond just the testing, especially for those testing positive.

“The antiviral information is right here if people are interested in talking to their healthcare providers, if they are eligible for the first 5 days in detection,” Suriano said. “It’s here in English and in Spanish for people to take advantage of the antivirals that are available.”

He expects a surge in new testing soon.

“I think people will want to test before school, and going to want to test before family gatherings,” Suriano said, “and following those same basic rules, and the PC test, is the gold standard.”

With President Biden’s rebound COVID-19 case after taking Paxlovid and testing negative for multiple days, people are making sure they continue to test negative even after the 5 day protocol.

“I had COVID last week and I had a doctor appointment, and they told me to come here to see how I was still tested, and if I get negative, I can reschedule my appointment,” Canbo told us. “I hope the COVID goes away. This is terrible.”

With the testing site now open until next March of 2023, hours will continue to be the same – Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.