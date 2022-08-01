Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Aug. 1, 2022
(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts has become the fifth state to guarantee students access to free school meals for the 2022-2023 school year.

On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a one-year extension of school meals for all. The $110 million investment will support a pilot free school meal program for students in K-12 schools.

According to Project Bread, universal free school meals in the state have been a success over the past two school years.

In March 2022, lunch participation was more than 42 percent higher for school lunch over pre-pandemic participation rates in schools not previously able to provide universal school meals.

