Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts has become the fifth state to guarantee students access to free school meals for the 2022-2023 school year.
On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a one-year extension of school meals for all. The $110 million investment will support a pilot free school meal program for students in K-12 schools.
According to Project Bread, universal free school meals in the state have been a success over the past two school years.
In March 2022, lunch participation was more than 42 percent higher for school lunch over pre-pandemic participation rates in schools not previously able to provide universal school meals.
