Pittsfield Police searching for missing man

Lee Walter Meisenheimer
Lee Walter Meisenheimer(Pittsfield Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen sometime around July 13.

Police describe him as having salt and pepper colored hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing brown pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

