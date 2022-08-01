Police investigating crash on Amherst Road in Granby

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Granby were called to a crash on Amherst Road late Sunday night.

When our crews arrived on-scene just before midnight, one car was seen in the bushes and trees and another car was seen across the street. Both vehicles appears to have sustained serious dangerous.

There’s no word yet on any injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.