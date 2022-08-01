Police investigating deadly crash on Amherst Road in Granby

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash on Amherst Road in Granby late Sunday night.

Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady said that the head-on crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of one of the cars, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Kennedy of West Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.