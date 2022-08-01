Hot, humid weather returns Tuesday and lingers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - August beginning seasonable and a bit muggy with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. This will likely be the coolest day of the week as heat builds back into New England.

Fair skies this evening with mild and muggy conditions lingering. More clouds build overnight along with some valley fog. Overnight lows dip into the middle and upper 60s through sunrise with a light southerly breeze.

A warm and humid Tuesday is on the way as we are out ahead of an approaching cold front. Southwesterly breezes may gust to 20mph during the day, which will also help bring temperatures well into the 80s and even a few low 90s in the valley. Humidity will be on the high side with dew points nearing 70. The cold front may bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Severe or damaging thunderstorms are unlikely, but a brief downpour and gusty breezes are certainly possible.

Humidity drops a bit for Wednesday behind a departing cold front, but not much. Plus, as a ridge of high pressure builds into the eastern US, the heat will continue with highs back to around 90 Wednesday afternoon. Expect a lot of sun and blue sky along with lighter breezes.

Extreme heat is looking likely Thursday with high temperatures potentially reaching near 100. Humidity will also be a bit high at times, so it may feel around or above 100 degrees. Heat Advisories look likely and we will have a First Alert Weather Day.

Another First Alert Weather Day is possible Friday, but for a severe weather and heavy rain/flood potential instead of heat. While it will still be quite warm, the threat for showers and thunderstorms may keep highs just shy of 90. Humidity rises ahead of a cold front and dew points jump into the 70s, so it will still be close to Advisory levels. If the front slows and wet weather holds off until the end of the day, heat advisories could be possible again.

Hot, humid and unsettled weather linger into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms still possible Saturday. Sunday and Monday should feature a bit more sun in the mix with only isolated wet weather. A weaker front should come through at some point nearly next week, followed by some more comfortable conditions.

