Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with Senator John Velis about lawmakers’ decision to scrap the stimulus checks, which were promised to middle-income residents.

He called it one of the biggest disappointments to come out of this session.

Senator Velis said that Governor Baker’s surprise announcement that a 1986 law would provide millions in tax rebates to Bay State residents affected their decision.

Lawmakers decided that, with the uncertainty of the country’s economic future, inflation and a possible looming recession, they could not risk giving so much money away to Massachusetts residents.

“Leadership came to the conclusion that, with this new 62F scenario that’s out there and the revenue that may cost, the tax liability that the Commonwealth may have, we need to hold on the economic development bill for right now,” Senator Velis told us.

However, he said it is only on pause and that lawmakers will revisit the possibility of this economic development bill in the future.

Although nothing is set in stone regarding Governor Baker’s announcement on the tax rebate checks, Senator Velis believes it will be a credit added to your 2022 taxes instead of a check in the mail.

