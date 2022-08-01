Town by Town: breastfeeding flag, McDonald House golf tournament, and Harry Potter cooking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and Westfield.

A flag raising ceremony took place in Springfield Monday to honor National Breastfeeding Month.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Shenell R. Ford, and the Heart2HeartBeat Lactation & Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle to recognize and support National Breastfeeding Month with a flag raising ceremony on the front steps of City Hall Monday.

Celebrations will occur throughout the month of August, kicking off with World Breastfeeding Week.

Over in Longmeadow, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut & Western Massachusetts held their 22nd Annual Golf Tournament Monday at Twin Hills Country Club.

The event kicked off with lunch and a day on the course, finishing with dinner, drinks, and a raffle.

We were told all funds raised by the golf tournament directly support the families who rely on the programs of Ronald McDonald House of Springfield.

In Westfield, teens ages 12 through 18 were able to join food explorers to cook up some tasty magic from Harry Potter!

Guests were able to take a turn under the sorting hat, create potions, and make a witchy snack.

This program was provided by a grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and is part of the Westfield Athenaeum Table in the Garden Series Program.

