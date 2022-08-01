Verizon School Rocks Backpack giveaway benefits local students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The back-to-school season kicked off Sunday with the help of Verizon!

The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway was held at the carrier’s retail locations, including some in western Mass.

Families were able to pick up a backpack full of school supplies from 1p.m.-4 p.m. Western Mass News stopped by Verizon’s Northampton location to learn more.

“All of our stores are offering backpacks for the kids and there’s been an apparent need for many years for the kids to try and help out the families,” explained Gary Young.

Nationwide, Verizon gave away an estimated 140 thousand backpacks!

