Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter

RANDOPLH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - The second week of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began Monday with a witness who is an expert on toxicology reports, but in the afternoon, an Agawam firefighter took the stand.

Zhukovskyy, who is from West Springfield, is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019 where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more.

Paul Novinsky, the Agawam firefighter and paramedic, testified about reviving a man with Narcan in an Agawam park in May of 2019, just one month before the deadly crash.

He described the conversation he had with the patient.

Paul Novinsky: “He had mentioned that he wanted to be sure he still had his license and he expressed concern that he could lose it. He mentioned he drives trucks and he was very concerned about that and I told him we had his license and the police had done nothing more with him, and they released him to us.”

Prosecutor: “You looked at his license, correct?”

Paul Novinsky: “I did.”

Prosecutor: “Was that a commercial drivers license?”

Paul Novinsky: “Yes.”

Prosecutor: “Was the name on that license Vlad Zhukovskyy?”

Paul Novinsky: “It was.”

In all, more than 100 witnesses are expected to be called in the trial.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.