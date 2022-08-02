Chicopee Police crack down on speeding after fatal accident on Memorial Drive

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crackdown on speeding is underway in Chicopee after a 75-year-old woman and her son were killed following a crash on Memorial Drive. With excessive speeding playing a factor, according to investigators, we’re getting a better idea just how big of a problem speeding is in the city.

“The speeding in the city is really out of control and I do see a lot of officers really trying to do their part, but I think residents and anyone driving through town need to do their part to keep each other safe,” said Sheila Gould of Chicopee.

People of Chicopee told Western Mass News that they see drivers speed too often in the city. Now, they want to see more done by the city to prevent people from driving too fast.

“I think we could use some speed bumps here and there. Obviously, this intersection needs some kind of reconstruction,” Gould added.

That intersection Gould is referring to is on Memorial Drive where a deadly crash happened on Friday and claimed the lives of a mother and son from Springfield. Investigators said the driver of a truck that hit their car is accused of excessive speeding. Maria Abrams shared what she thinks the city should do.

“Fix it, put up different signs for different turns because this, obviously, is not working and my heart goes out to the family. Something has to be done about it,” Abrams noted.

We checked asked Chicopee Police for a breakdown of the number of speeding tickets they have given out in the city since this past January...

“We’ve written approximately 3,500 tickets in the city, which about 1,800 were speeding specific, for different violations, whether it was passing school buses or speeding in residential areas…They are usually about 10 to 15 miles per hour over the speed limit. We don’t have people that are outrageously speeding,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

Odiorne told us that the city is cracking down on drivers speeding, especially this month.

“We have a grant coming out in August focusing on traffic safety, so at that point, we will have overtime for our officers to go out there and utilize that grant money for more speeding enforcements,” Odiorne added.

Odiorne is also encouraging people to plan accordingly when traveling through the city as they have seen more traffic congestion in recent months.

