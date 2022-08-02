Chicopee residents express concerns over speeding on city streets

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A deadly crash on Memorial Drive in Chicopee on Friday that left two people dead and the truck driver who hit their car accused of excessive speeding has led to questions about what is being done in the city to prevent more speeding crashes from happening.

“I live off of East Main Street and people treat it like it’s a highway,” said Sheila Gould of Chicopee.

People of Chicopee expressed their concerns to Western Mass News on Tuesday over people driving too fast in the city.

“It’s constant and going by the yellow light instead of stopping. Why is everyone in such a rush? It’s like hurry up and wait and it just doesn’t make any sense,” added Maria Abrams.

The concerns come on the heels of a deadly crash on Friday that left two people, 75-year-old Luz Martinez and her 55-year-old son Rafael Martinez, both of Springfield, dead. Investigators said the driver of the truck that hit their car, 24-year-old Demian Ward from Fort Worth, TX, is accused of excessive speeding.

Gould told us she often witnesses accidents in that area where the fatal crash happened.

“This particular intersection here by Pride is particularly bad everyone tries to skirt that yellow light and it creates gridlock…Now, we’ve had a horrible tragedy, so it’s really time that more people take control of the way they drive,” Gould explained.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told us the city is ramping up efforts to slow people down.

“We are enhancing speed controls out there right now. The traffic bureau is going to be out in full force and even working overtime through the month of August,” Vieau said.

Vieau noted that that the city is looking into conducting traffic studies to change speed limits on the streets where he receives the most complaints. He is also sharing this public service announcement for the people of Chicopee.

“Please slow down. You know driving over the speed limit is not safe. You’re putting yourself and others in harm’s way and please, we don’t want anyone getting hurt,” Vieau added.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.