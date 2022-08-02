City of Chicopee hosts National Night Out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee hosted its National Night Out Monday night.

The event ran from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

Hundreds turned out for free food and beverages, bounce houses, games, and much more.

Entertainment was provided by DJ Excalibur and DJ Dave, and the Chicopee City Council served up hot dogs that were provided by Chicopee Fresh.

Western Mass News went over to the park and caught up with one Chicopee resident looking to have a fun night out in the community.

“I enjoy it because there aren’t a lot of activities to do, so whenever something does pop up, you just show up and see what there is to do there,” Lukase Wadas told us. “You just have fun with what there is. We just have fun with it.”

One of the highlights of the evening was watching a helicopter land.

