COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows

(CNN) - The omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to be the main cause of COVID-19 infections in the United States, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a new coronavirus variant, BA.4.6, is growing among other strains.

The new strain has been found in 47 states and territories.

It has similar mutations to subvariant BA.4 but is slightly better at avoiding immunity.

The new subvariant caused an estimated 4% of new infections during the last week of July. Meanwhile, BA.5 caused an estimated 86% of those infections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.