Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”

In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at stores in Easthampton, Westfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.

Western Mass News reached out to Walgreens to find out the reasoning behind this.

They told us that what we are seeing is the result of staffing challenges due to the ongoing labor shortage and the impact of COVID-19.

They went on to say:

“As a result, there are some instances in which we’ve had to adjust or reduce pharmacy operating hours, as we work to balance staffing and resources to meet the needs of our customers and patients.”

Walgreens told us that they anticipate staffing will improve by the end of this month and through September.

