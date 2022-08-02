Health Tips Tuesday: steps to limit, relieve stress

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - According to the American Psychological Association, the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the war in Ukraine have pushed stress to “alarming levels.”

So what are steps you can take to relax? Dr. Sonia Riyaz, assistant professor of psychiatry at the UMass Chan Medical School at Baystate, joined Western Mass News to discuss this issue.

How does stress affect the body and mind?

Riyaz: “We all experience stress, but when it becomes chronic, it can really take a toll on the body and mind. It can affect focus and your sleep.”

What are some ways to reduce stress?

Riyaz: “The first step is to recognize that you have stress and it is affecting your day to day life. We recommend you take care of yourself. Things like connecting with family and friends or going to the gym. If these things don’t work, we reccomened you reach out to primary care doctor and consider more professional help like therapy.”

Can stress be prevented?

Riyaz: “We can’t avoid all stress, but some stress is actually good. What we do know is that taking care of yourself, connecting with your support systems and engage in activities that lead to fufilment that can prevent some chronic stress and the level of stress.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.