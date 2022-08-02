Dangerous Heat on the way this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen some pop up showers and a thunderstorm or two this afternoon in western Mass. One storm became strong briefly around Granby, South Hadley, Chicopee, and Ludlow earlier, but lost steam quickly. The chance for a shower or weak thunderstorm continues into early this evening with a passing cold front, but wet weather chances remain very hit or miss.

Skies clear out this evening and tonight as the cold front moves to the coast. Dew points lower a bit, but nothing overly comfortable. Wind becomes calm near midnight and patchy fog should form, especially in areas that saw rain. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Surface high pressure will bring western Mass a sunny Wednesday with temperatures climbing to around 90 in the afternoon for the valley and middle to upper 80s in the hill towns and Berkshires. The day will feel hot, but not as humid thanks to dew points hovering in the lower 60s. If you’re beach-bound, an afternoon sea breeze should keep temps a bit cooler.

First Alert Weather Days are on tap for both Thursday and Friday as oppressive heat and humidity return to western Mass. There’s a high chance for record-breaking temperatures Thursday as we may see highs close to 100 degrees. Dew points will be back to the 60s, so it may feel a few degrees warmer, but dangerous heat either way under almost full sunshine. Temperatures only fall into the 70s Thursday night with rising humidity and Friday temperatures return to the 90s. The heat index likely nears 100 again. A Heat Advisory is up from 11am Thursday to 8pm Friday.

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms also rolls in Friday with an approaching cold front. While our severe weather threat looks low for now, there is a concern for flooding or flash flooding from slow-moving heavy rainfall. Something else leading to a First Alert Weather Day.

High humidity continues for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday and an afternoon pop up shower or storm could be seen Sunday. Humid and unsettled conditions linger through Tuesday, then a cold front will come through. Humidity looks to lower Wednesday and we may see some refreshing air later in the week.

