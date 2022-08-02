Indian Orchard hosts National Night Out for community members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield celebrated its annual National Night Out Tuesday evening.

It is an event across the U.S. intended to promote police-community partnerships.

Dozens of community members gathered at Myrtle Street Park in Indian Orchard enjoyed National Night Out.

The event was put on by Indian Orchard Community Policing and had lots of fun activities for families, including face painting, a photobooth, a magician, and meet and greets with a police K9.

There were also burgers and dogs on the grill. People of all ages came out to enjoy the sprinklers and music.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi stopped by before heading to some of the other celebrations around town. He told Western Mass News that this was a great opportunity to build relationships with the community.

“Today’s day and age, people look at law enforcement sometimes a little bit funny, and what we want people to understand is that we are out every day, the men and women in blue, whether they’re on the fire trucks, police cruisers, whether they’re at the jail or our EMS folks,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “We’re here to help, and there’s a way to do it. When we get out and we engage and we show the humanistic side of each and every one of us, they can see us as people, community members just like they are.”

More National Night Out events will be taking place around the city, including at Marshall Roy Park and Mason Square Apartments.

