Mass. Senate passes birth certificate legislation for adopted people and parents

By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Senate has passed legislation that will let adopted people in the Bay State have access to their original birth certificates.

Under current law, those adopted between July 17, 1974 and January 1, 2008, cannot access their original copies without a court order.

The new legislation closes that gap and allows all adopted people over the age of 18 or adoptive parents of a child to access original birth certificates.

The bill already passed in the House and now heads to Governor Baker for his signature.

