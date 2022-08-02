New Hampshire State Police detective takes stand in Zhukovskyy trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continued in a New Hampshire courtroom Tuesday.

The West Springfield truck driver is accused of driving into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more.

Taking the stand Tuesday was a New Hampshire State Police detective who came to Massachusetts to interview Zhukovskyy on June 24th of 2019, three days after the deadly crash.

A recording of that interview, done at the State Police Barracks in Springfield, was also shown in the courtroom.

During testimony, Sgt. Shawn Torsey described Zhukovskyy’s demeanor at the time.

Sgt. Torsey: “He seemed to be fine. He was… throughout the interview, he did talk about how he wasn’t feeling well at times, and that was more or less, he had gone so long without using from what he was telling us.”

Prosecutor: “Using drugs.”

Sgt. Torsey: “Yes, sir.”

Under cross examination, he testified that his main line of questioning focused on Zhukovskyy’s drug use and potential impairment at the time of the crash.

Attorney: “Over and over, he continued to reject your suggestions that he was high at the time of the crash. He said, ‘No, I was fine.’”

Sgt. Torsey: “Most of the time, yes.”

Attorney: “And finally, you get him to admit he was still feeling the effects of cocaine.”

Torsey: “He told us he was feeling the effects, yes.”

Sgt. Torsey also testified that he came into the interview after learning that Zhukovskyy had experienced a drug overdose in Agawam and was revived by paramedics with Narcan a month earlier.

