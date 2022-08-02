Springfield Gardens tenants continue to struggle with poor living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tenants of Springfield Gardens’ buildings are still experiencing issues with their living conditions.

Western Mass News has focused on tenants issues at Springfield Gardens apartment buildings in recent weeks. Our newsroom has continued to receive complaints, both from new tenants and ones we’ve already spoken with who are still looking for answers.

“A problem with the electrical sockets being open and not covered up. The heaters were pouring out water, they weren’t secure enough. The sinks pipes weren’t strong enough, so they’d be leaking,” said Tyre Smith.

We took their concerns to city officials and asked why it’s taking so long. Springfield Code Enforcement Commissioner Steve Desilets told us these things take time.

“We have to give a certain amount of time to the landlord to fix these things, unless it’s an emergency in which we move them to court. That process can take a long time,” Desilets explained.

Desilets said code enforcement is currently inspecting every single unit owned by Springfield Gardens.

“They currently own 70 properties in the city that we know of, so we’re currently auditing through all of their properties under agreement with new management staff that they have,” Desilets added.

He said there are nice cases currently open in Springfield Housing Court involving Springfield Gardens. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told us enough is enough and he’s encouraging the courts to take action.

“If Springfield Gardens continues not to follow through, then I’m looking for housing court, court officials to come across with a strong message to them that they have to be able to invest in these properties,” Sarno said.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez said he has a meeting scheduled with management this week.

Western Mass News reached out to the attorney representing Springfield Gardens for a response today, but we did not hear back.

