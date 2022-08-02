Town by Town: Southwick master plan, jewelry store opening, Big Y donations

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Westfield, and Springfield.

Southwick is in the process of developing a master plan that will aim to guide how the town’s future will unfold.

The Master Plan Advisory Committee is leading the charge and is made up of both town officials as well as volunteer residents.

There is a community survey out right now that seeks to get the opinions from town residents and businesses to help shape the planning document that will become the master plan.

Surveys can be picked up at Town Hall and the public library.

Town by town also took us to Westfield where Camelot Jewelers hosted their grand opening Tuesday.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as a visit from the mayor.

Camelot Jewelers is a third generation jeweler that creates fun and unique pieces.

The business also features custom art and jewelry made by other small business owners, plus they are now accepting custom orders.

Finally, town by town took us to Springfield where Behavioral Health Network has been selected to benefit from the Big Y Community Bag Program at the St. James Avenue location.

Every $2.50 reusable community bag sends a $1 donation to BHN.

The Big Y Community Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine.

Every month at every Big Y location, a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable community bag.

