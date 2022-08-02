Traffic backed up on I-91 North following tractor trailer crash in Springfield
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer crash caused major delays on I-91 Northbound in Springfield Tuesday.
Police told Western Mass News it happened around 1 p.m. near exit 2.
They said a tractor trailer lost its rear axle.
Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.
No injuries were reported.
