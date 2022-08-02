Traffic backed up on I-91 North following tractor trailer crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer crash caused major delays on I-91 Northbound in Springfield Tuesday.

Police told Western Mass News it happened around 1 p.m. near exit 2.

They said a tractor trailer lost its rear axle.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.