2 arrested, drugs seized following investigation in Springfield

By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested two people in Springfield who they said were involved in methamphetamine distribution.

On Monday, 41-year-old Ernest Fickling and 34-year-old Cassandra Wilder were taken into custody.

Police said that in their State Street apartment, investigators found nearly 2,500 grams of “crystal rock” meth, along with more than 1,500 grams of ecstacy pills, and several other drugs.

A gun, two boxes of ammunition, and cash were also seized.

Fickling and Wilder face multiple charges, including trafficking meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

