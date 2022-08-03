Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosts HBCU Commitment Day for incoming freshman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated hosted the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCU, Commitment Day event Tuesday evening.

The Spring 22 Line has picked 9 Greater Springfield high school seniors, who committed to HBCU in the fall, and gifted them with college necessities which included tablets, exercise equipment, bed linens, toiletries, and much, much more.

“In spring of ‘22, we brought in nine new initiates into our chapter in Springfield, and those nine initiates wanted to do a community service honoring 9 freshman, rising freshman at HBCUs,” Al[ha Kappa Alpha’s Lisa Johnson told us. “So, what they did was put together these packets of necessities that young ladies would need for entering college, so that’s what we’re doing today.”

