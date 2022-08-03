Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening.

According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.

There has been no word on the extent of occupants’ injuries at this time.

No cause has been determined.

The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene.

