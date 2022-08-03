Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee are currently working on a water main break.

Police told Western Mass News that it is near the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police said that they are unsure of how long the repair will take.

