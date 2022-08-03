Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Northampton Street Tuesday evening for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash.

According to Easthampton Police, Northampton Street will be closed indefinitely from West Street to Florence Road while crews work to clear the scene.

Police advise drivers to seek alternative routes at this time.

