Emergency crews respond to water rescue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department is at the scene of a water rescue at the Watershops Pond this morning.

Western Mass News confirmed this with Private Pablo Colon, a representative of the Springfield Fire Department.

Our crew on scene at about 10 a.m. reports police are blocking the road. This is in the area of 698 Alden Street.

There are a number of emergency vehicles as well lining the road near the pond.

Further details have not been made immediately available.

We will continue to effort more information from authorities.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air at Noon on ABC40 and online, for the very latest.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.