Holyoke Police looking for missing teenager

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 18-year-old Nathaniel Otero was last seen on the morning of Friday, July 8.

He is described as 6′ tall, weighs 275 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and has a scar on his lower right abdomen. Investigators noted that he was last seen wearing a plain blue t-shirt, Croc shoes, and black sweatpants.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty added that a search was conducted in the area of Scott’s Tower on Saturday, July 9, but Otero was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, indicate it is for Holyoke, and your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.