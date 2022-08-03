Holyoke Police looking for missing teenager

Nathaniel Otero
Nathaniel Otero(Holyoke Police Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 18-year-old Nathaniel Otero was last seen on the morning of Friday, July 8.

He is described as 6′ tall, weighs 275 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and has a scar on his lower right abdomen. Investigators noted that he was last seen wearing a plain blue t-shirt, Croc shoes, and black sweatpants.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty added that a search was conducted in the area of Scott’s Tower on Saturday, July 9, but Otero was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, indicate it is for Holyoke, and your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dangerously hot and humid through Friday
Janna's Thursday Forecast
A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed...
Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk
An investigation is underway at Watershops Pond in Springfield.
Investigation underway after reported rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around...
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town