Holyoke resident experience trash pickup delays due to DPW staffing concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Department of Public Works announced Tuesday that there will be trash and recycling collection delays due to staffing concerns.

The DPW posted on social media Tuesday that they have fallen behind on pickups and that residents who have Tuesday collections may not have their trash and recyclables picked up until Wednesday.

They said that Holyoke residents can expect delays for the remained of the week, especially if that collection has not been completed by 4 p.m. on your given pickup day.

If you have wildlife concerns and bring your bins in, the DPW asks that you return it to the curbside by 7 a.m. the next morning.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.