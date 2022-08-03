Mass. State Police issue Silver Alert for missing Palmer woman

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Palmer woman Tuesday evening.

Police said that 73-year-old Rae Banigan of Palmer was last in contact with her family Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. when she was on her way to visit a relative in Northville, New York.

According to State Police, attempts have been made to contact Banigan, but they have been unsuccessful. They added that she has not reached her destination.

Likeness of Ms. Banigan's vehicle 080222 (Massachusetts State Police)

Banigan is described at white, 5′6″, approximately 1230 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

She may be seen driving a red 2021 Toyota Corolla with the Massachusetts license plate 3CH174.

Anyone with information pertaining to Baginan’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Palmer Police Department at 413-283-8792 or 911.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.