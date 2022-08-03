Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield

Crash on Mohawk Trail in Greenfield(Greenfield Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.

No word on any injuries.

