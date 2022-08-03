New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday

RANDOLH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continued on Wednesday.

The West Springfield truck driver is accused of crashing into a group of motorcycle riders in New Hampshire, killing seven of them and injuring many more.

Western Massachusetts resident Joshua Morin from Dalton, who was seriously injured in the crash, testified Wednesday since he was riding with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club that day.

He described what he remembers after seeing an oncoming truck crossing into their lane.

“I felt like a blow to the left side of my chest. It kind of turned me like this, and then after that, the next thing I noticed was I was on the side of the road,” Morin recalled. “I was laying on my right side in the fetal position and I could see my left femur about mid-shaft was broken and had come through my jeans…. I knew I needed a helicopter and a tourniquet. I knew I was in a bad way.”

Under cross examination, Morin, a registered nurse, was asked about Al Mazza, the front motorcyclist who was hit and killed in the crash, whose blood alcohol level was found to be well above the legal limit.

“At that point in time, I would not have known Al’s blood alcohol level,” Morin said, “but in my professional nursing opinion, there was nothing in his behavior, his mannerisms, or his speech pattern that would warrant me to be alerted to him unable to operate a motor vehicle properly.”

Morin testified that he underwent at least 20 surgeries in the first three months of treatment after the crash, and said he still suffers from the impact of those injuries.

