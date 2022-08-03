Oppressive heat and humidity Thursday and Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A quiet, but very warm and sunny day in progress! High temperatures this afternoon are hitting middle to upper 80s for most, with a few ending up around 90. Dew points have dropped a bit this afternoon, but will rise again this evening and tonight.

High pressure will keep skies mainly clear tonight with lows returning to the 60s with moderate humidity.

Humidity continues to rise Thursday and temperatures soar into the 90s and possibly near 100 in the CT river valley! A First Alert Weather Day as heat advisories are up from 11am into the evening for a heat index, or “real-feel” temperature of 98-108 . Even in the hills and Berkshires, temperatures should end up in the 90s with an index in the middle 90s! Our weather will stay quiet with mostly sunny skies, a healthy southwesterly breeze and a low risk for a shower or thunderstorm near sunset.

Oppressive heat and humidity continues Friday, so another First Alert Weather Day is on tap as the heat index again gets to 100+ degrees. Friday will be a much more humid day with dew points getting into the 70s and temperatures hitting lower to middle 90s. More clouds are expected and as a cold front approaches from the north, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. While severe thunderstorms don’t seem to be a big concern, we may see some flooding or flash flooding due to slow movement and heavy rainfall.

A strong southwesterly flow continues into the weekend, keeping humidity around tropical levels. This is thanks to the ‘Bermuda high’ anchored off the coast. With humidity staying high and temperatures returning to near 90 both days, we may see more heat advisories issued. We also stay unsettled with a daily chance for showers and a thunderstorm each afternoon and evening. This trend continues through Tuesday. Rain chances may be higher Tuesday as a cold front moves through, then behind it, we may actually get some nice weather.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.