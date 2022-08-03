Portion of Rt. 202 in Holyoke closed after head-on crash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a serious crash in Holyoke Wednesday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, with one person in each vehicle. Officials say the call came in just after 8 a.m.

Right now there’s no word on any injuries.

The Holyoke Police Department says Route 202 will be closed between Homestead Ave. and Apremont Highway near the Ashley Reservoir for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and the Holyoke Police Department.

