Search begins for name of New England’s new box lacrosse team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A professional lacrosse team is headed to New England, but they are still searching for a mascot.

Springfield and Manchester New, Hampshire will soon split custody of a brand new pro lacrosse team, and you at home get to vote on the name!

Right now, the choice is between New England Warriors, Rebellion, United Lax or Chowderheads!

You can vote on the Professional Box Lacrosse Association’s website.

