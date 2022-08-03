Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Westfield, and Longmeadow.

In West Springfield, the Eastern States Exposition will be holding a Big E job fair.

The event is scheduled for next Tuesday, August 9th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the exposition’s farmers market.

Organizers will be looking to hire people for nearly a dozen different positions, including admissions, retail, and security.

They said that all staff will receive training for their roles prior to the start of the fair.

In Westfield, construction on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail will shut down a portion of Elm Street Thursday night.

The work, being performed by Central Section Construction, will close the street just south of the intersection with Bartlett Street.

The closure is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday night and run through 7 a.m. on Friday, August 5th.

Town by town also took us to Longmeadow where two local businesses are teaming up for a monthly fun run-walk Wednesday night.

On the first Wednesday of every month, Fleet Feet and Batch Ice Cream are partnering up.

Those taking part in either the 3 or 5-mile option will then receive 20% off their order at the ice cream shop.

Both businesses are located at the Longmeadow Shops.

