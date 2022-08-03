Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton

The area is taped off, and a sheet and some shoes can be seen in the road.
By Samantha O'Connor, Lexi Oliver, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Jessica Michalski
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms.

Western Mass News reached out to NWDA representative, Laurie Loisel about this crash. She tells us the two pedestrians are an 81-year-old, man and a 60-year-old, woman.

At this time their identities have not been released.

Crews in Easthampton responded to the serious motor vehicle crash around 8 p.m. This was near the Burger King.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived shortly before 10 p.m. and saw Easthampton, State Police and an Ambulance on scene as well.

The area was taped off, and a sheet and some shoes could be seen in the road.

This accident comes just days after a crash on Memorial Drive in Chicopee claimed the life of two people.

Easthampton Police closed off Northampton Street from West Street to Florence Road while crews worked to investigate the scene.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story closely today. We will have more details as information is released.

Watch ABC40 at Noon and in the app for the latest.

