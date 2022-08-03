Westfield Police looking to identify attempted robbery suspects

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28th.

According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28th.

Once inside the store, police said the suspects covered there faces and attempted to rob the store.

One man reportedly placed a paper bag over his hand to conceal it and demanded money.

Police said the clerk told the suspects that he would call the police, causing them to flee the scene on bicycles.

According to Westfield Police, they may live in the surrounding area.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Mazza at 413-642-9390 or at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org. you may also message the Westfield Police Department on their Facebook page. Police assure that you can and will remain anonymous.

