Westfield Police looking to identify attempted robbery suspects

Westfield attempted robbery suspects 080222
Westfield attempted robbery suspects 080222(Westfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28th.

According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28th.

Once inside the store, police said the suspects covered there faces and attempted to rob the store.

One man reportedly placed a paper bag over his hand to conceal it and demanded money.

Police said the clerk told the suspects that he would call the police, causing them to flee the scene on bicycles.

According to Westfield Police, they may live in the surrounding area.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Mazza at 413-642-9390 or at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org. you may also message the Westfield Police Department on their Facebook page. Police assure that you can and will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Amanda’s Law,” which would ban first responders from taking and sharing unauthorized photos of...
Amanda’s Law heading to Governor Baker’s desk after nearly a decade of advocacy
The area is taped off, and a sheet and some shoes can be seen in the road.
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
“Amanda’s Law,” which would ban first responders from taking and sharing unauthorized photos of...
Amanda’s Law heading to Governor Baker’s desk after nearly a decade of advocacy
The area is taped off, and a sheet and some shoes can be seen in the road.
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton