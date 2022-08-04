Defense begins presenting case in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial

(WGGB/WSHM) - The defense in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial called its first witness this afternoon.

New Hampshire resident Adam Bartley testified he saw the truck while driving prior to the crash.

[Attorney: Did you see any swerving by that truck?]

Bartley: “I did not.”

[Attorney: Did you see it crossing any lines?]

Bartley: “No sir.”

[Attorney: The center line.]

Bartley: No sir.

[Attorney: Did you see it pick up any dust on the road?]

Bartley: I did not.

Under cross examination, he was asked about how well he could actually see the truck as it was driving.

“It’s a bit of a gray area. I was not right up close, not bumper-to-bumper, but it’s a curvy section of road and hilly, so I had occasional glimpses of the vehicle, but not a 100 percent unobstructed view of how it was being operated,” Bartley noted.

Zhukovskyy, a truck driver from West Springfield, is accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire, killing seven of them and injuring others in 2019.

On Wednesday, during the trial, a judge dismissed eight charges Zhukovskyy faced regarding whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He still faces 15 more serious charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.