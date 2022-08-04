Heat and humidity stick around through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a comfortable start the heat and humidity have built in quickly! Readings are climbing fast and will top off in the mid to upper 90′s. Today remains a First Alert Weather Day as heat advisories are up into the evening for a heat index, or “real-feel” temperature of 98-104. Even in the hills and Berkshires, temperatures should end up in the 90s with an index in the middle 90s! It will remain mainly sunny with a healthy southwesterly breeze and a low risk for a shower or thunderstorm near sunset. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 11pm for central and eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties as well.

It will not cool off much tonight with temperatures only falling into the 70′s overnight. There may be some patchy fog towards dawn as it remains very humid.

Oppressive heat and humidity continues tomorrow, so another First Alert Weather Day is on tap as the heat index again gets to 100+ degrees. Tomorrow will also be humid with dew points reaching into the 70s and temperatures reaching into the lower to middle 90s. More clouds are expected and as a cold front approaches from the north, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. While severe thunderstorms don’t seem to be a big concern, we may see some flooding or flash flooding due to slow movement and heavy rainfall.

A strong southwesterly flow continues into the weekend, keeping things very warm and humid. Although we likely won’t get to 90 on Saturday it will stay very humid and we will likely be back into the lower 90s on Sunday. We also stay unsettled with a daily chance for showers and a thunderstorm each afternoon and evening, although there’s a better chance for storms on Saturday. This trend continues through Tuesday. Rain chances may increase Tuesday as a cold front moves through, then behind it we will likely turn cooler and drier for the second half of next week.

