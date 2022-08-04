Local police departments continue work to serve community, keep officers safe in heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For hot summer days, a piece of advice to stay cool many receive is to stay indoors. But, what if your job has you standing in the sun all day? That’s the case for our local police departments.

Local police departments are doing all they can to keep their officers safe and to check in on residents outside in this extreme heat.

As temperatures were climbing, and the sun was beating down Thursday, we found local police officers driving around, trying to keep people safe.

Over in Chicopee, officers are keeping an eye on large parking lots.

“We have our guys checking the bigger parking lots, shopping areas, making sure there are no kids or dogs in any vehicles. If there are, they’ll try and make contact with the owners and address the situation,” said Travis Odiorne, public information officer for the Chicopee Police Department.

West Springfield Police told Western Mass News they are doing patrols of their own, watching out for anyone walking outside, who seems to be in distress.

“The patrol officers are taking notice of pedestrians today. Stopping if they see anybody that seems to be in distress, stopping to talk to the elderly if they are walking, and see if they need anything like a quick ride home,” said Sgt. Joseph LaFrance of the West Springfield Police Department.

And they are keeping tabs on their own officers, especially those on construction details.

Thankfully, because of the heat, many were canceled or cut short.

“Checking in on them, making sure they have water, making sure they aren’t experiencing any heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” LaFrance explained.

Departments are strongly encouraging their officers to stay cool and hydrated during these hot days.

“We’re just reminding them at all times to stay hydrated, do your best to stay in the shade today,” said Odiorne.

If you need to cool down Thursday or Friday, you can seek refuge at many of the cooling centers across western Mass. Some are listed below:

Amherst:

Bangs Community Center- 70 Boltwood Walk, open Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Easthampton:

Easthampton Public Safety Complex-- 32 Payson Ave., open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Greenfield:

Greenfield Public Library- 402 Main St., open Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elm Terrace Community Room-1 Elm Terr., open Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Friday Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

John Zon Community Center- 35 Pleasant St., open Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pittsfield:

Ralph J. Froio Senior Center -330 North St., open through 4:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Berkshire Athenaeum -1 Wendell Ave., open through 9:00 p.m. Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, and 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center- 1476 Roosevelt Ave., open Wednesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Senior Center in the North End- 310 Plainfield St., open Wednesday- Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hungry Hill Senior Center- 773 Liberty Street, open Wednesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mason Square Library Community Room- 765 State Street, open Wednesday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Myrtle Street Park- 117 Main St., open Wednesday– Friday

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center-- 1187 ½ Parker St., open Wednesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

South End Community Center- 99 Marble St., open Wednesday-Friday

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

All-Inclusive Support Services Center-- 28 Buckingham St., open Thursday until 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.