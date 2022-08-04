Officials identify 2 people hit, killed by vehicle in Easthampton

The area is taped off, and a sheet and some shoes can be seen in the road.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle in Easthampton have been identified.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 81-year-old Edward Hanlon Jr. and 60-year-old Ilona Murray, both of Easthampton, were struck around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Northampton Road in Easthampton.

Hanlon was pronounced dead at the scene, while Murray died a short time later at Baystate Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle, a South Hadley man, cooperated with investigators at the scene, according to Loisel.

The incident remains under investigation.

