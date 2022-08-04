Police seek Springfield man in connection with Vermont homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, was found dead in a Bennington apartment on Wednesday morning. They say he had several gunshot wounds.

Now, Bennington Police are searching for Raul Cardona, 28, who is from the Springfield, Massachusetts, area. They say Cardona should be considered armed and dangerous. They believe he may have fled to Massachusetts.

Police say they went into an apartment at 324 Pleasant Street around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found Mullinnex dead on the floor.

They say during the investigation, they learned the apartment is the location of a person currently on parole and supervised by Vermont Corrections.

Two people of interest were questioned Wednesday night and police say they have conducted two search warrants in connection with the case.

Investigators were still at the scene Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bennington Police at 802-442-1030 or through their website.

