Retired prosecutor honored with bench installation at Children’s Advocacy Center

The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Retired prosecutor Linda Pisano was honored Wednesday with a bench installation at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County on Elm Street in Northampton.

Pisano worked with non-profit organizations for many years on child abuse cases. She told Western Mass News that she is honored to be recognized by the center, which she described as a special place.

We asked what she would like to say to all of the children in the community that she has helped.

“That they have done as much for me as, hopefully, I’ve done for them,” she said, “and just that I hope they’re living the best life.”

