Springfield non-profits, small businesses receive $4 million in ARPA relief funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest round of federal pandemic relief funding was awarded to Springfield businesses Thursday.

A total of four million dollars went out to small businesses and non-profits in the city.

“We need it. Our youth need it. We’re trying to reach as many as we can in our highest-risk category population,” said Solomon Bayman, director of Roca western Massachusetts.

Roca in Springfield is one of eight non-profits to receive American Rescue plan act funding in the city’s seventh round of awards, to help offset hardships suffered during the pandemic. Roca is a non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth ages 17-24 stay out of jail and get jobs.

“It’s an endless task that we do. We’re relentless with our approach. We’re all about behavior change. So when we’re providing those jobs, we’re also helping them to think differently. We’re also helping them to stick with it,” said Baymon.

And from this funding, Roca is awarded $100 thousand. We asked the director how will this help them. And help them further their mission.

“We’re going to utilize the finding to help our young people and get them workforce ready,” said Baymon.

Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, recognized how far the funding goes for the 23 applicants awarded money and its impact on the community.

“Many of the businesses and non-profits that you see here are minority and women-owned...But you see this and you’re able to reach out to thousands of young people and their families,” Sarno said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.