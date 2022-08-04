Town by Town: August 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In West Springfield, the Majestic Theatre kicked off its summer lineup this week.

This week, the theatre kicked off its summer children’s program with performances of “School House Rock Live! then, they held their Motown Review at 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Another one is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.! Other events include a performance of Big Yellow Taxi at 8:00 Friday night. The full list of events can be found below:

Center Stage: Motown Review

August 4 at 2 pm and 7:30pm

Big Yellow Taxi: Joni Mitchell Tribute

August 5 at 8 pm

7 Bridges Road: Eagles Tribute

August 6 at 2pm & 8pm

Moondance: Van Morrison Tribute

August 10 at 7 pm

Rick Larrimore: Rod Stewart Tribute

August 11 at 2pm & 7:30pm

The Driftwoods: Beach Boys Tribute

August 12 at 8 pm

Jimmy Mazz: Blast From the Past

August 13 at 2pm & 8pm

Brad Shepard: I’ve Heard That Song Before

August 14 at 2 pm

Joe Pereira & Amanda Rowe: It Takes Two

August 16 at 7 pm

Good Acoustics: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute

August 17 at 7 pm

The Corvettes

August 18 at 2pm & 7:30pm

A-Ray of Elvis

August 19 at 8 pm

August 20 at 2pm & 8pm

Lisa Carter: Ultimate Cher Tribute

August 21 at 2pm & 7pm

Dan Kane’s Rising Stars

August 26 at 7:30 pm

August 27 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Freddie & Friends: Kenny Rogers Tribute

August 28 at 2 pm

In Springfield, Western Mass News took a look at the brand new Sterns Square Mural. The five-story tall mural was painted in the parking lot next to Theodore’s restaurant. City mosaic, led by Evan Plotkin, and artist John Simpson, began the project back in 2014. The mural was funded with earmarks from the State House in Boston.

City Councilor Sean Curran said, “We hoped to create the best mural in Springfield, I think we might have made the best mural in all of New England!”

In Holyoke, residents learned how to camp at Heritage State Park. Guests had the opportunity to take a “leave no trace” hike, set up a tent, try out camping equipment and enjoy a guided story walk of “the camping trip,” with Spanish interpretation while also getting a list of possible places to camp nearby. This event was co-sponsored by the Appalachian Mountain Club Family Outings Committee, and Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee.

The event was free and open to the public for kids ages 8 and up and their families.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.