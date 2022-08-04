Town by Town: August 8
In West Springfield, the Majestic Theatre kicked off its summer lineup this week.
This week, the theatre kicked off its summer children’s program with performances of “School House Rock Live! then, they held their Motown Review at 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Another one is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.! Other events include a performance of Big Yellow Taxi at 8:00 Friday night. The full list of events can be found below:
Center Stage: Motown Review
August 4 at 2 pm and 7:30pm
Big Yellow Taxi: Joni Mitchell Tribute
August 5 at 8 pm
7 Bridges Road: Eagles Tribute
August 6 at 2pm & 8pm
Moondance: Van Morrison Tribute
August 10 at 7 pm
Rick Larrimore: Rod Stewart Tribute
August 11 at 2pm & 7:30pm
The Driftwoods: Beach Boys Tribute
August 12 at 8 pm
Jimmy Mazz: Blast From the Past
August 13 at 2pm & 8pm
Brad Shepard: I’ve Heard That Song Before
August 14 at 2 pm
Joe Pereira & Amanda Rowe: It Takes Two
August 16 at 7 pm
Good Acoustics: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute
August 17 at 7 pm
The Corvettes
August 18 at 2pm & 7:30pm
A-Ray of Elvis
August 19 at 8 pm
August 20 at 2pm & 8pm
Lisa Carter: Ultimate Cher Tribute
August 21 at 2pm & 7pm
Dan Kane’s Rising Stars
August 26 at 7:30 pm
August 27 at 2pm & 7:30pm
Freddie & Friends: Kenny Rogers Tribute
August 28 at 2 pm
In Springfield, Western Mass News took a look at the brand new Sterns Square Mural. The five-story tall mural was painted in the parking lot next to Theodore’s restaurant. City mosaic, led by Evan Plotkin, and artist John Simpson, began the project back in 2014. The mural was funded with earmarks from the State House in Boston.
City Councilor Sean Curran said, “We hoped to create the best mural in Springfield, I think we might have made the best mural in all of New England!”
In Holyoke, residents learned how to camp at Heritage State Park. Guests had the opportunity to take a “leave no trace” hike, set up a tent, try out camping equipment and enjoy a guided story walk of “the camping trip,” with Spanish interpretation while also getting a list of possible places to camp nearby. This event was co-sponsored by the Appalachian Mountain Club Family Outings Committee, and Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee.
The event was free and open to the public for kids ages 8 and up and their families.
