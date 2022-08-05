Basketball event brings police and at-risk youth together

Basketball event brings police and at-risk youth together
By Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative and Shoot Hoops C-3′s basketball collaborated for the all-star game at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The event included games for different age groups, free-throw, and three-point competitions, and of course the chance for players to show their moves off on the court.

Eddie Casse of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office said holding events like these is a great way to mentor the next generation.

I have seen so many kids that now that we have been doing this for 11 years that had all of those risk factors but now they’re police officers they graduated hs they went to college kids in the military kids that would have likely went down those other roads,” he said.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said getting involved in the community helps strengthen the relationships department members have within the community

“Young people get to know police officers whether they’'re deputy sheriffs or involved somewhere in law enforcement you get to know them on a one-on-one basis and you get to trust them and it helps them in later in life,” she said.

Officials from the Sheriff’s office told us they are now gearing up for their next community event: a back-to-school celebration on August 20th.

