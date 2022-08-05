Community remembering victims killed in Easthampton crash

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The two people killed in an accident, while crossing the street in Easthampton, are being remembered for their dedicated volunteer efforts.

Those who knew the two victims said they were about to celebrate one year of commitment to each other and that sense of commitment also applied to the service they did for local veterans.

“They were kind, caring, loving. They would give the shirt off their back for anyone,” said Chad Wright, associate director of Building Bridges.

People who knew Edward Hanlon and Ilona Murray describe them as selfless givers. They were tragically killed in a crash on Tuesday night after a car hit them while they were walking around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash took place on Northampton Street in Easthampton where a small memorial has been established for them. Western Mass News is learning the two were dedicated volunteers at multiple organizations, including the Building Bridges veterans’ initiative.

“They were most happiest when they were in the service of others,” Wright noted.

Christopher Carlisle is the executive director of the organization. He told us the two were the most dedicated volunteers they have and their loss is being felt throughout multiple communities.

“There’s just a palpable sense of grief there because their DNA is really what the initiative is all about and to think they are no longer with us is difficult to fathom,” Carlisle said.

He said the two didn’t have much, but they were always sharing what they did have.

“They were people who did not have a lot of extra means, but what they had, they entirely gave up,” Carlisle added.

Something they had for sure was each other and they were about to celebrate their one-year commitment anniversary.

“They were about to serve their first anniversary of commitment and had already arranged to have a cake brought to the Building Bridges site in Northampton to celebrate it,” Carlisle explained.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the two is cooperating with authorities. No charges have been filed as the cause of this crash is still under investigation. We’ve reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, but they have no new details to release right now.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.